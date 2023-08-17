Five children and two adults were rescued by firefighters from a block of flats following a fire on Parkland Road in Wood Green.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a five-storey block of flats, where a mattress was on fire in a second floor stairwell. Brigade Control Officers gave fire survival guidance to residents until firefighters were able to reach them.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led five children and two adults to safety wearing smoke hoods.

Fire escape hoods provide members of the public with up to 15 minutes protection from four of the main fire gases (carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride and acrolein) and can be worn by conscious or unconscious people. If more than 15 minutes protection is required then another hood can be given to each wearer. They do not provide oxygen but temporarily filter toxic smoke to make breathing easier

The Brigade was called at 1211 and the fire was under control by 1637. Fire crews from Hornsey, Kentish Town, Holloway and Edmonton fire stations attended the fire.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.