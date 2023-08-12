Excitement galore at the Emirates FA Cup replay between New Saĺamis v Redbridge.

New Šalamis came back twice to draw 2-2 in the previous game

In front of a massive crowď at Coles Park for this FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round replay both sides gave it alĺ.

The away side Redbrìdge starteď štronger anď had a couple of good chances to take the lead

The early pressure from the away side saw them take a deserved lead after 20 minutes when Temi Oladejo swung over a free kick from the left finding Kehinde who rose highest to plant a headed past Rabstein into the far corner

Into the second half Ňew Salamis ģaťheréď pace but found the opposing keeper ín outstanding form.

Redbridge were having to defend well to hold their lead, Asamoah again went close as he turned as he flashed a shot over from close range before the board was lifted above showing an extra six minutes of added time were to be played.

A great chance for Redbridge to kill the tie off arrived through substitute George Purcell when the ball came across to him in space , he set himself to shoot but was unable to keep his effort down and it flew over the bar.

Heartbreak then for the away side as with just seconds remaining Salamis found the equaliser, a shot from substitute Nathan Mandla came crashing off the bar before falling kindly to Asmoah in the box. He still had plenty to do as he cut inside a challenge before unleashing a powerful effort into the back of the net causing jubilant scenes on and off the pitch.

With barely any time to restart the referee blew indicating an additional 30 minutes would be played and possibly then a penalty shootout.

As expected, the ascendancy was now all with the home side and with Redbridge looking to tire it was backs to the wall for most of the extra time , Mandla dragged a shot wide before Adu tried his luck from range. The only real effort of note for the away side came through a Purcell shot which drifted wide before the continued pressure finally resulted in a second goal for Salamis and once again it was that man Asamoah who was proving to be a real thorn in the side of Redbridge.

Even at the ripe age of 42 he was still showing his class as he crept into the box firstly falling before picking himself back up to poke home and turn the score around, with time now running out and Redbridge pushing for a leveller they were punished again as sub Josh Williams skilfully sat down Joe Elliott in the box before firing past Wheatley to put the nail in the coffin.

New Saĺamíš now gó into the Preliminary Round where they will meet fellow Isthmian North side Grays Athletic.