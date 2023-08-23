President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Tuesday evening at the opening ceremony of the World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora in Nicosia, that Ambassador Marios Lysiotis is appointed at the office of the Diaspora and Repatriates Commissioner.

Former Ambassador of Cyprus in Washington, Marios Lysiotis, has also served in other positions, President Christodoulides said. The President, addressing the conference, noted that Lysiotis “knows firsthand the significance and importance of diaspora, the best forms of collaboration, youir worries and concerns and I am confident that he will successfully respond to this important goal of the government.”

He also announced the foundation of Diaspora Museum, which will be initially hosted online, as well as the creation of an online diaspora platform.