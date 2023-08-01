A man who raped a woman as she slept at their address in Lambeth has been jailed for 11 years

Detectives specialising in sexual offences led the investigation into Andrew White, 33 (31.07.89), of Walworth Road SE1, who was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Monday, 31 July.

He had been convicted at a hearing in May of one count of rape, one count of non-fatal strangulation and possession of a class B drug at an earlier hearing.

Police were called on 18 June 2022 at 21:53hrs to the address after the victim-survivor, aged in her 30s, alleged that she had been asleep when she awoke to find White behind her. His genitals were exposed and her trousers had been pulled down.

When she moved away from him White then put his hands around her neck in a choke hold.

On arrest officers searched White and found him in possession of cannabis.

He was taken into custody and denied the allegations.

He was charged on 19 June and remanded in custody.

Detectives from the Central South Command Unit began investigating and gathered a wealth of witness, video and forensic evidence that would prove his guilt.

The victim-survivor was supported by specially trained officers throughout the investigation.

Detective Constable Mariama Connell, investigator, said: “The victim lived in the same address as White but was not in any sort of relationship with him. She was asleep and White saw this as an opportunity to attack her for his own sexual gratification.

“I know she continues to live with the impact of what happened to this day. It is my hope that knowing White has received a significant custodial term will provide her some small measure of comfort.

“In the pre-sentencing report White was assessed as someone who posed a high risk of significant harm to adult women. As a result we believe it may be possible that there are more victims of White who have yet to come forward.

“I urge any potential victims to make contact with us immediately. We will listen to you, we will act and we will do everything we can to bring you justice.”