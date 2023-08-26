A man has been jailed for the murder of a pregnant woman in her home in Hackney.

Ailish Walsh was almost 23 weeks pregnant when she was killed in a ferocious attack on the evening of Thursday, 15 December 2022 by Liam Taylor, the father of her unborn child.

Detectives immediately launched an investigation to find her attacker, and he was arrested by detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command in the early hours of Sunday, 18 December.

Later that day, he was charged with Ailish’s murder at her flat in Rectory Road, N16.

Liam Taylor, 38 (19.08.85), of no fixed address pleaded guilty to her murder at the Central Criminal Court on 1 April.

On Thursday, 24 August, at the same court, he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 27 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers led the investigation and said: “This was an unforgivable act and Ailish’s last moments were violent beyond imagination. Our thoughts remain with her family who have had to endure hearing the awful details of her killing in her home, the place she should have been safest.

“Taylor is a controlling and possessive man who killed his pregnant partner – he is a danger to women and wider society, and belongs in prison.

“I would like to express our deepest sympathy to Ailish’s loved ones and I hope that this sentencing provides them with some sense that justice has been carried out.”

Following the murder, officers had been flagged down outside Ailish’s flat and immediately went to her aid. London Ambulance Service were also called but they could not save her.

She died in the arms of her father who had rushed to Rectory Road after he was contacted by one of her friends, having been told that Ailish was in trouble.

A special post mortem found that she had multiple injuries and stab wounds, later established to have been caused by scissors found at the flat.

Detectives from the Met’s homicide team launched an investigation which quickly identified Taylor as the wanted suspect and he was arrested at another address. They were able to piece together a watertight timeline of Taylor’s movements which proved he was the killer. The investigation team discovered that just prior to her death Ailish had caught Taylor taking drugs in her flat and wanted him to leave.

He gave a no comment interview and has never expressed remorse for the murder of 28-year-old Ailish.