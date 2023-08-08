A man has been convicted of murdering his partner in Camden.

Nicole Hurley, a 37-year-old mother of four, was brutally murdered by her controlling partner.

Jason Bell, 42 (17.07.81) of Broxwood Way, NW8 appeared at the Old Bailey where on Tuesday, 8 August he was convicted of the murder of his partner Nicole, false imprisonment, and dangerous driving.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, 12 October.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, said: “This was a frenzied, brutal attack on a defenceless woman while her four children were in the home, two of whom witnessed the murder.

“Nicole suffered a range of serious injuries including some to her forearms indicting that she tried to shield herself from the blows that Bell inflicted; at least two knives were used during this senseless attack.”

Police were called to Broxwood Way shortly before 00:56hrs on 10 October 2021 to reports of an assault. The alarm was raised by local residents; they provided initial first aid to Nicole and gave care to her distraught children.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. At the scene, Nicole was found suffering multiple stab wounds and signs of having been beaten. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Having murdered Nicole, Bell then packed a bag, including all of the mobile phones at the address in a bid to prevent the victim’s children from calling for help. Once away from the address he discarded the bag in an area where he could possibly retrieve it at a later time. The bag was reported to police by members of the public; closer inspection revealed that the bag also contained a blood stained knife.

Bell then walked to the home of a long-time male friend where he admitted that he had stabbed Nicole. He then accused his friend of having an affair with Nicole and proceeded to keep him at the address overnight. Bell slept by the door to prevent his friend from leaving.

In the morning Bell, armed with a knife, forced the man to leave the address with him in his vehicle. Fearing for his life, the friend got out of the car while it was still moving. He was treated at hospital for minor injuries.

Bell was arrested 19:13hrs that same day and was charged on 11 October 2021 with murder, false imprisonment in relation to a third party, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified with no insurance.

DCI Eastwood added: “Nicole had been attempting to remove herself from the relationship with Bell. The relationship had been isolating and controlled by Bell who was demonstrating paranoia around unfounded concerns about her commitment to him.

“Bell’s defence rested heavily on him having lost control ‘due to Nicole’s behaviour’. It is abhorrent that he has attempted to place the blame for his own horrific actions on Nicole and it is wholly right that he was convicted of her murder.

“Nicole’s death has had a tremendous impact on her children and wider family. Her local community continue to question why they lost a good friend in such a violent manner. My thoughts are very much with them all as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

“Nothing will bring Nicole back, but I hope that today’s conviction brings the family a sense that justice has been served.”

Information is available to help recognise domestic abuse and how to report it.

