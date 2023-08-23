A man has been convicted of the murder of Tony Eastlake, a popular local flower seller in Islington.

James Peppiatt, 23 (30.04.00) of Elmore Street, N1 was convicted yesterday following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan said: “I know the impact Tony Eastlake’s murder had on the community. He was a well-known figure in Islington and very popular. He had lived in Islington all his life and had run a flower stall on Essex Road for over 40 years. His family have been devastated by this senseless crime and they have had to endure a long wait for justice. My thoughts are very much with them.

“We may never know why Peppiatt placed the blame for his mother’s death at the feet of Mr Eastlake, but violence can never be an acceptable answer. Peppiat’s extreme response to his perceived grievance was to result in Mr Eastlake losing his life and Peppiat deserves to be held responsible for his terrible actions.”

Police had been called at around 17:30hrs on Saturday, 20 May 2021, to reports of an injured man on Essex Road, N1.

Officers attended and found Mr Eastlake suffering from a stab wound.

They immediately administered first aid, but despite their efforts, and the efforts of medics, Tony sadly died at the scene; he was aged 55.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to have been a single stab wound to the chest that had pierced the aorta.

An investigation was immediately launched led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

During the investigation it became apparent that a former partner of Tony Eastlake had taken her own life in April 2021. The woman’s son, James Peppiatt, blamed Mr Eastlake for his mother’s death and on the day of the murder he took his revenge.

Peppiatt had met with Tony Eastlake on the day of the murder and a fight between the two had taken place on Ecclesbourne Road, N1. Following this Mr Eastlake walked away from Peppiatt in the direction of Essex Road.

Peppiatt followed him and when they reached Halliford Street a verbal confrontation took place that ended with the defendant fatally stabbing Mr Eastlake in the back.

Mr Eastlake was able to walk a short distance to Essex Road, where he collapsed and died.

Peppiatt had left the scene; he later told the court he threw the knife and his phone into a nearby canal the following day.

Peppiatt presented himself at Islington police station on 1 June 2021 and he was arrested on suspicion of murder, he was charged the following day.

He subsequently entered a plea of not guilty to murder and was remanded in custody throughout proceedings.

Paige Eastlake, the daughter of Tony, said: “As well as being my Dad, Tony was my best friend.

“There are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had, and continues to have on me and my family. My Dad, Tony, was killed on the 29th May, 2021 we are now in 2023. It has taken a long time to get here, a very long time. I am so glad that he finally got the justice he deserves.

“What we have been through as a family is something I wouldn’t wish on anyone. A part of us died that day and nothing will ever help heal the hole that is left in our hearts. My Dad was kind, funny, generous, and had the funniest laugh. To me he was just perfect, he was one of a kind. Life will never be the same without him. He will never walk me down the aisle, he will never get to see my children. We will never do anything together again. All this was taken from me in the most cruel, senseless, uncalled for way, and that is what we struggle with.

“I’d like to thank the Islington community, for all of the support that they have shown me and my family, for the floral tributes, the hundreds of people at his funeral and the constant words of support. I couldn’t be prouder of my Dad for the lasting legacy he left as the ‘Flower Man of Essex Road.”

A 48-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday, 2 June on suspicion of assisting an offender. She will have no further action taken against her.

