On Saturday 26th August, London based Greek Cypriot solicitor, Lucy Loizou competed in the annual Summer Golf Open at the prestigious Aphrodite Hill Golf Club in Paphos, Cyprus.

The tournament, which is played on the PGA National course, attracts hundreds of golfers from across the world who go head to head for coveted title. These include those from England, Spain, China, Germany, Cyprus and Russia.

Lucy won the Ladies tournament with an impressive score of +10. She played consistent and steady golf throughout the day to include 9 pars in the 33c heat.

Lucy said :

“I am absolutely thrilled to have won this tournament. Aphrodite Hills is a wonderful golf course and to win in my home country made it even more special. The course is challenging but fair if you hit the fairways and read the greens well. I am pleased that I was able to play good golf throughout the day. I look forward to defending my title next year!”

Lucy plays club golf at Hindhead Golf Club in Surrey where she has been a member for just over a year. She went onto say “being a member of a club has helped to improve my game no end. Hindhead is a fantastic golf club. The course is stunning and I have made many friends at the club who have helped me develop my game”.

Many in the community will know of Lucy in professional capacity. She is family law solicitor and the Managing Partner at The International Family Law Group LLP in London.

Lucy handles financial cases relating to divorce and separation and has worked on a number of high profile matters in her career.

Lucy regularly writes for various legal journals on topical aspects of family law and frequently lectures to family lawyers about family law issues both nationally and internationally.

For the past 13 years Lucy presented her own fortnightly radio show on London Greek Radio fielding questions from listeners on family related issues. Lucy is much in demand as an advisor to the Greek and Cypriot community and is known as the ‘go to’ family lawyer for Greek and Cypriot families.

Lucy is a Fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL).

Lucy can be contacted for advice on [email protected] or 0203 178 5668.

Congratulations on your win Lucy!