Food poverty projects, sports clubs, festivals and support groups were among the good causes to benefit from a funding boost for their work helping Hertsmere communities to celebrate diversity and support inclusion.

Hertsmere Borough Councillors have allocated just over £50,000 worth of community grants to groups and organisations working across our diverse community.

Among the top recipients were Borehamwood Foodbank, Mayfair Lodge Fundraising Friends, Herts Inclusive Theatre and Learning Through the Arts all receiving £3,000. Borehamwood Foodbank is running a programme to provide school uniform for local families. Mayfair Lodge Fundraising Friends will use the funding to provide disabled access to their onsite café alongside wheelchair friendly benches. Herts Inclusive Theatre will support local disadvantaged and disabled young people to achieve an Arts Award qualification whilst Learning Through the Arts will run a series of family cultural activities as part of Black History Month.

A number of sporting groups were also supported including three local football Clubs: Potters Bar United FC, Borehamwood 2000 and Borehamwood Youth FC, who were awarded £2,250 to grow girls football and Zenith Trampolining Club who will use their £2,826 award to provide sessions to pupils at Mount Grace School.

Councillor Christian Gray, Portfolio Holder for Communities, Neighbourhoods, Enforcement, Economic Development and Transformation, said: “I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to support such a large number of community groups and charities across our borough through this latest round of our grants programme.

“All of these awards aim to help local organisations to deliver much needed projects and services to our residents, recognising our diverse communities and working to allow as many residents as possible to take part in and benefit from the great things going on locally.”

Other projects to secure support were Elstree and Borehamwood Unity Network (£1,500) to support the annual diversity festival, Camp Unity (£1,500) towards the overnight residential camp for young people, Carers in Herts (£3,000) towards to carer support hubs, SRMD UK (£2,250) towards their Diwali Celebration and Citizens Advice Hertsmere (£3,000) to support residents to access disability benefits.