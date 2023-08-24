Brunt Brace sees Barnet rise to top of the Vanarama National league with 2-0 win over Woking

The 14th minute saw the tides turn Barnet’s way, with Sheffield United loanee, Zak Brunt, receiving the ball in space in the penalty area before firing home to put the home side 1-0 up, marking his first goal of the season.

Five minutes into the second half and Zak Brunt emphatically marked his name on the scoresheet for a second time of the afternoon. Receiving the ball on the left-hand side of the penalty area in quite a wide position, Brunt unleashed a beautifully curled finish into the far right corner to double the lead.

Finally, The Cards had a couple of half-hearted crosses into the box claimed by Walker, with the home side seeing out the 2-0 win as they claim top spot.

St Panteleimon were away to Crawley Green in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier at the weekend and they delivered a terrific performance to take all 3 points winning the match 3-0. Scorers for St Panteleimon were Flavio Kyem, Courtney Massay & Hamza Meizou. Two wins ,one draw and one loss takes them into third place.

Haringey Borough not doing so well three defeats on the trot after losing at home to Horsham 2-0 in the Isthmian League Premier.

New Salamis youth are doing really well in the FA Youth Cup

Beating Frenford FC 3-0 in the extra Preliminary Round to now meet Holland FC in the Preliminary Round on Monday 4th September 2023 19.45pm at Haringey Borough Stadium Coles Park Stadium, White Hart Ln, London N17 7JP.