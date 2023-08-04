A fire that started in Alassa on Friday afternoon is spreading uncontrollably the fire service said.

This forced authorities to evacuate a total of 40 people from the village.

According to philenews, the village of Korfi is being evacuated at the moment.

Moreover, the roads leading to Ayia Eirini, Korfi, Ayios Mamas and Trimiklini are closed in both directions.

The Icarus-2 national plan has been activated and eight aircraft are operating in the area.

Fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis said that four fire trucks are also in the location, while reinforcements are expected from Paphos, Larnaca and Nicosia.

