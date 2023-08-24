The event’s importance was highlighted during a press conference held today in Limassol by the Limassol Tourism Company (ETAL) in the presence, CIMA, Muskita Hotels, Sassy Events International, while Greg Taylor, Marketing chief of MICE M&I spoke via teleconferencing.

Taylor said the M&I summer conference is held in Cyprus for the first time, due to the completion of the City of Dreams Mediterranean, Europe’s first integrated resort and casino, which will host the event.

He added that over the course of four days, 40 15-minute pre-scheduled meetings with UK & European buyers and global suppliers will take place while they will get to know the delights of Limassol through the programme of destination discovery and networking experiences.

Addressing the event on behalf of ETAL President, Tonis Antoniou, ETAL General Director Maria Stylianou said hosting this event is an honour for Limassol as “it will have multiple benefits for our tourism.”

He also noted that the completion of the City of Dreams Mediterranean enables Cyprus to bid for hosting large international and European conferences.

He also added that this forum constitutes a bright example of targeted private initiatives to highlight Cyprus as a tourist destination and congratulated CIMA and the City of Dreams for biding to host the conference, Muskita Hotels and Sassy Events International for their contribution and the Deputy Ministry for Tourism for its support.

Orestis Aristides, CIMA President said on hist part that the aim of the association is to promote Cyprus as a destination for conference, corporate travel and international events, noting that multiple benefits could emerge from conference and corporate tourism.