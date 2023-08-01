The Leukaemia Cancer Society would like to say a BIG THANK YOU to a group of amazing volunteers that got together to raise funds in support of the Society. They donated their time and energy expecting nothing in return but to help people with cancer.

The team hosted a Dinner and Dance in March 2023 which raised an amazing £25,000; some online fundraising and a coffee morning boosted this total even further.

On Tuesday 18th July, at a thank you/presentation event, the team presented the Leukaemia Cancer Society with a cheque for £26,208.04.

Chairman of the Leukaemia Cancer Society, Maria Nicolaou, said, “It’s sometimes hard to find the words to explain just how grateful we are for each and every one of our supporters. So, I wanted to take this opportunity to publicly thank this amazing team. Their support will help ensure we can keep our doors open to those who need us most. You are a wonderful bunch! THANK YOU.”

A big shout out to: Sylvia Fisher, Sue Christodoulou, Maria Elias, Zoe Manoli, Sophie Tsoukkas, Christine Rosario, Bebs Eleftheriou, Andreas Liondaris, Irene Georgi and Joanna Campos de Pinho.

The Leukaemia Cancer Society would also like to thank the Kings Head in Winchmore Hill and Aroma Patisserie for supporting their ‘thank you’ event.

The Leukaemia Cancer Society is dedicated to fighting blood cancer on every front – research, bone marrow/stem cell recruitment, support, information and campaigning.

Blood cancer represents a large group of cancers. It includes cancers of the bone marrow, blood, and lymphatic system. Leukaemia and myeloma start in the bone marrow. Lymphoma starts in the lymphatic system. Together these are the most common types of blood cancer.

The charity’s aim is to ensure that more people with leukaemia survive, have the best possible quality of life and that their families and carers get the support they need.

It supports people to find stem cell donors. These donors are added to registers held by Anthony Nolan DKMS or the British Bone Marrow Registry. Any one of the donors recruited may be a match for a patient one day and when a search is conducted all of the registries are included.

Fewer than 30 per cent of patients who need bone marrow/stem cell transplants find a compatible donor within their own families. The rest rely on those who have volunteered to donate stem cells to anyone in need. A person’s best chance of finding a matching donor is within his or her own ethnic group.

To find out more, visit www.leukaemiacancersociety.org

