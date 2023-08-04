A large number of positive searches involving mainly vulnerable children were recorded in just one week since the launch of the operation of the Schengen Information System in Cyprus.

An announcement by the Ministry of Justice says that 48 positive searches were recorded in particular, involving vulnerable children as well as persons wanted to appear before court and persons who may be involved in terrorism.

The data recorded by the National SIRENE Office of the Directorate of European Union & International Police Cooperation, in collaboration with the National SIS Office, of the IT Department of the Police Headquarters, show that from July 25, when the system was put in operation, until 31 July, an additional 507 messages have been received and handled by the National SIRENE Bureau.

A total of 83 messages have been sent, for various cases, concerning both positive searches and national alerts.

With the operation of the system on July 25, there is now the possibility of real-time control through the Police systems both at the entry/exit points in the Republic, as well as during police checks within the territory with the Schengen Information System, the Ministry says.

In addition, the authorities of the Cyprus Republic have the possibility to enter their own registrations into the system.

The efforts of the National SIRENE Bureau, for the smooth start of the operation of the Cyprus SIS, are supported by members of the Greek SIRENE Department.

Cyprus Police’s aim is to continue the training, but also the support of all users of the system so that all its possibilities are used to the maximum extent.