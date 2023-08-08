Temperatures recorded last month in Cyprus were amongst the warmest recorded for July, the Department of Meteorology says in a press release, adding that several records have either been re-recorded or even broken.

Noting that in July particularly high temperatures prevailed on the island, but also in throughout the European south, the Department says that July this year broke the record of consecutive days with maximum daily temperatures exceeding the threshold for issuing a yellow level warning for extremely high temperatures.

It explains that the meteorological station of the Department, at the Athalassa Radio Station in Nicosia, exceeded the previous record as regards the number of consecutive days with a maximum daily temperature (Tmax) greater than or equal to 40 degrees Celcius with 16 consecutive days. The previous record was in 2000 with a total of 12 consecutive days with Tmax≥40C. The highest maximum temperature recorded in Athalassa was 44.6C.

The overall conclusion is that this year’s July is one of the warmest Julys for the island in which several temperature records have been either re-recorded or broken, the press release states.