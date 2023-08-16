A judge has praised the “bravery and public spiritedness” of the people who stepped in to stop two masked robbers and found themselves facing a savage knife attack.

Eleven people were commended by Judge Benedict Kelleher after he sentenced the two knife-wielding criminals at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday (August 10).

Tyrone Dean, 24, of Willow Walk, Duckett’s Green, and Louis Parkinson, 26, of Catherall Road, Highbury, were both jailed for 12 years for the attack on October 6, 2022.

Three of the heroes who tried to prevent the duo from stealing Nicholas Badger’s mobile phone in Bishopsgate were stabbed in the violence that followed.

The court heard that Alison Sanders tried to apprehend both attackers, who were masked and on bikes, as they tried to flee the scene.

She refused to let Dean get away, despite being isolated and on her own against an assailant armed with a knife, and was stabbed in the arm.

Ms Sanders needed surgery after suffering a severed tendon and nerve damage.

In her victim statement, Ms Sanders told the court that her recovery was expected to take two years and that she would only have 80% function in her right hand.

Vladimiros Konstantinidis, who was stabbed in the chest as he tried to grapple with Dean, was also praised for trying to capture the attackers.

Mr Konstantinidis said he had to spend some of his savings – which had been earmarked for his wedding – when he was forced to take six weeks off work due to his injuries.

In his victim impact statement, he highlighted the “fear, stress and anxiety” the incident had caused him, adding: “This was a frenzied attack with no control or calculation which could have left me blind or worse dead.”

Henry Charlton-Weedy wrestled with Dean and tried to stop Parkinson from escaping, at which point he was stabbed in the face.

Mr Charlton-Weedy needed 52 stitches and was left with a severe scar from the top of his cheekbone to his mouth.

Samuel Bawden also tried to tackle the men. He wrestled with Parkinson, who tried to stab him. He went on to give first aid to Mr Konstantinidis as the violence continued around them.

Matthew McEwen immediately tried to stop Dean when he saw he had stolen Nicholas Badger’s mobile phone. He forced Dean off his bicycle and grappled with him to prevent his escape until he was knocked to the ground by Parkinson.

Ed Enzor attempted to tackle the two attackers after he saw that Mr McEwen was beaten to the ground. He called 999 and gave first aid to Mr McEwen while the incident was taking place. He also talked the emergency operator through what was unfolding at the scene.

William Allison attempted to tackle Parkinson and help detain Dean but was knocked the ground and injured his elbow. He gave first aid to Vladimiros Konstantinidis after he saw him being stabbed.

Kate Morrell and Sophie Kenyon gave first aid to Alison Sanders while the violence was still raging around them.

Robert Wallace and Charlie Pamphlett gave first aid to Mr Konstantinidis, Mr Charlton-Weedy and Ms Sanders before the emergency services arrived.

The judge awarded £750 to those who physically tried to intervene and £500 to the first-aiders.