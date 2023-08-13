It is unthinkable for the President choosing to remain a bystander in the unfolding row at the Ministry of Health

11 August 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

It is unthinkable that President Christodoulides remains a mere spectator to what is happening over the last few days in the leadership of the Ministry of Health.

The government’s inaction is even more concerning given that all this is happening against the backdrop of the real problems and serious challenges that exist in the health sector, given the actions needed to shield the National Health Scheme (GESY) with its architecture and philosophy, to solve the problems it faces, as well as the major issue of providing drastic support towards public hospitals.

The President of the Republic must initiate procedures to take decisive and transparent action on the institutional issues that are being raised so as to dispel any doubts on the matter. Ones wonders who the President expects to resolve the whole issue.