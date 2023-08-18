If you got your exam results yesterday and are not sure about your next steps, apprenticeships can be a great way to start your career 🚀

Joyceline Hogan from our Early Years Careers and Talent team talks about the benefits of apprenticeships in IslingtonLife’s latest blog. Here is a taster of what she had to say 🗣️ :

“Whatever their results I encourage them to think about apprenticeships as a possible, debt-free route to achieving additional qualifications and starting their career. There are more than 600 types of apprenticeship, leading to different levels of qualification – from those that are equivalent to GCSE or A-levels, right through to a bachelor’s or master’s degree-level qualification.”