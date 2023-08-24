Is there a story you want to tell about community histories, places or people in Edmonton?

Apply here for funding of in-between £500 and £4000 https://bit.ly/3tRug4t by the 1st September.

If successful Enfield Council will support you to tell your Edmonton story creatively – through film, exhibition, public art, theatre or whatever best suits your project. Email [email protected] if you have any questions and advice about your application.

You can see an overview of projects that have already been funded through the Untold Edmonton programme here for inspiration https://shorturl.at/oBL08