Police were called by LAS at 21:40hrs on Monday, 7 August to reports of a man with stab injuries in Dollis Park NW3.

Officers responded and found a man seriously injured.

Despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to confirm his identity and inform next of kin.

There have been no arrests at this time.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries to establish what happened are ongoing.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 7779/7 Aug.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.