From Saturday 26 August, we are making some improvements to our services on bus route 141 on Sundays and in the evenings.

Buses will run:

Every 6-7 minutes on Monday to Friday daytimes

Every 7-8 minutes on Saturday daytimes

Every 12 minutes (instead of every 15 minutes) in the early mornings on Sundays

Every 10 minutes (instead of every 12 minutes) during the daytimes on Sundays

Every 10 minutes (instead of every 12 minutes) every evening

The first buses on Sundays will also run earlier. The first buses will now depart at the same time every day:

First bus will depart from Palmers Green at 04:20

First bus will depart from London Bridge at 05:10

We will keep these changes under review to ensure we continue to offer the best service we can. For more information on these and other service changes, visit our bus changes page.

Our TfL Go app provides information on real-time bus arrivals and status updates. You can use the TfL Go app to plan step-free journeys. All of our bus routes are served by low-floor vehicles, with a dedicated space for one wheelchair user and an access ramp.