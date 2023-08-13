Police are warning of the dangers of taking illegal substances following two incidents in Camden.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at about 16:15hrs on Saturday, 12 August to Arlington Road, NW1 following reports of a man, aged in his early 70s, found deceased.

Whilst the death is currently being treated as unexpected, officers found drugs paraphernalia at the address.

Officers are in the process of contacting the man’s next of kin.

Police were called by the LAS about 20 minutes later to reports of two men taken unwell on Cubitt Street, WC1.

The men were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. At this early stage, it is believed that both men had taken drugs, thought to be heroin.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Soole, from the Central North Command Unit, said: “There is no safe way of taking illegal drugs, however the incidents today have caused us particular concern. We would urge anyone who bought drugs in or around this area to safely dispose of these substances as soon as possible.

“An investigation is continuing to establish where these drugs have come from and I encourage anyone with information to contact police.

“If anyone has taken an illegal substance and becomes unwell then they should seek immediate medical advice.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.