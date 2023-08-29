According to a House press release, referring to the recent meeting with the President of the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg in the presence of its Cypriot members in June 2023, Demetriou expressed her appreciation for the work of the court as an institution that safeguards the Conventions, and praised the substantial contribution of the Court’s Cypriot members in shaping EU law, noting that Marcoulli is an example and an inspiration for all women.

On her part, Marcoulli said that Demetriou’s election as the first female President of the House of Representatives sends a positive message as regards the assumption of positions of power by women.

Moreover, the press release adds, she briefed the House President about the course of the reform on the basis of which part of the jurisdiction to hear and determine questions referred for a preliminary ruling will be transferred from the Court of Justice of the European Union to the General Court of the EU.

Demetriou and Marcoulli also exchanged views on finding ways for raising awareness among citizens, especially young ones, as regards the institutional framework on the basis of which the EU functions.