Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire on Dorchester Avenue in Palmers Green.

Most of a two-storey mid-terraced house was damaged by fire. Two neighbouring properties have also been affected by the fire. There have been no reports of any injuries.

Members of the public are asked to continue avoiding the area as firefighters are likely to remain on the scene into the evening.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received 23 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 1525 and the fire was brought under control by 1733. Crews from Tottenham, Hornsey, Finchley, Edmonton and surrounding fire stations have been at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

