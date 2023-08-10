Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou and her partner of seven years, Adam Rigby, have sparked engagement rumours after skipping Australia’s Logie Awards for a romantic European getaway

The 46-year-old, who plays Leah Patterson-Baker on the Australian soap, sidestepped the prestigious awards in favour of a Cypriot holiday with Adam and her young son Johnas, from a previous marriage to Chrys Xipolitas.

According to Australian magazine New Idea, the loved-up couple were in Cyprus for a specific reason as Adam met Ada’s extended family for the first time, with her nearest and dearest revealing to the publication that they’re clearly “mad about each other” and it’s just a matter of time before they make it official.

Speaking lovingly about their unique connection, Ada previously told the same publication that she and Adam originally met at a work function and immediately hit it off, although he was totally oblivious to her TV fame.

“It’s kind of cool though, right? I liked that he had no idea about the show,” she shared, while also praising Adam’s relationship with Johnas, saying that the pair “adore each other” and that she’s been lucky to find a man so accepting of her child.