The Feast of the Transfiguration of our Lord in Coventry

On Sunday, the 6th of August 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided over Matins and celebrated the Divine Liturgy for the Feast of the Holy Transfiguration.

He was joined in concelebration by His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene, the Reverend Protopresbyter Theodore Polyviou, and the Reverend Oeconomos Nicholas Karafillides. The Reverend Archdeacon Dr George Tsourous also served during this joyous Feast for the community in Coventry.

In his sermon, His Eminence delved into the theology of the icon of the Transfiguration, describing it as a profound theological event. He emphasized that we, as disciples of Christ, are on a journey similar to that of His disciples, one leading to personal Transfiguration.

The Hierarchical Concelebration was succeeded by a warm reception in the community hall. The Right Reverend John Stroyan, Bishop of Warwick, graced the occasion as a guest of the community. As his retirement nears, he was presented with an icon and a photo album from the community as tokens of appreciation. Additionally, local MP Zarah Sultana attended the festal lunch as a guest of the Community in Coventry.



Photo courtesy: Alexios Gennaris.