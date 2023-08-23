Hertfordshire police are “becoming concerned” after a 13-year-old boy went missing from Hatfield.

Michael was last seen at around 5.15pm on Saturday (August 19).

He is described as being white, 5ft 5ins tall and of average build, with short brown straight hair and clean shaven.

When last seen, Michael wore a red t-shirt which had a black ‘U’ on the front with grey joggers and a grey jacket.

He also wore black and yellow air max trainers.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to trace a boy who has gone missing from Hatfield.