Our Cabinet Member for Children, Schools and Families, Cllr Zena Brabazon, was at Haringey Sixth Form College and Highgate Wood School to congratulate their pupils and teaching staff on the grades they have obtained as well as all the dedicated hard work that went in to achieving them too.

The proportion of A or A* grades may have fallen nationally in 2023, with this year’s 27.2% considerably down from a peak of 44.8% during the pandemic, but almost four out of five students (79%) receiving their results gained a place at their first-choice university according to UCAS.

Cllr Brabazon said:

It’s a pleasure to be at Haringey Sixth Form College to see all their students get their A Level and BTec results. It is fantastic and we’re seeing the first students to have ever got into Oxford University, a young person going off to be a social worker at London Metropolitan (University) and many, many young people achieving their aims and objectives and going to universities and colleges that they wanted to go to. I’m really, really delighted for them and I must say thank you to the principal Lisa (Westray) for all the work they’ve done to support the young people here at H6, which is Tottenham’s sixth form college. We were also at Highgate Wood and we’ve seen how brilliantly they’ve done in achieving their A Level Results, matching 2019 and doing well. It is just a great day for Haringey and our young people. However they’ve done, I congratulate them all.

At H6, Lisa (above right) is off to Portsmouth to study Pharmacy after achieving 3 Bs (Biology, Chemistry & Maths) and Chisom (above left) will be studying Computer Science at Kings College London after getting two A*s (Chemistry & Maths) and an A (Physics).

Antjuan (below right) is heading to Loughborough University to study Human Biology after getting D* D* D in triple Applied Science, while Oyinlola (below left) will be taking a gap year after also achieving D* D* D in the very same subjects.

They’re both pictured here with Head of Maths & Science, Hasan Urus (centre).

Juliana (below) got two Distinctions (Law and Psychology) and a D (Criminology) in her BTec exams. She is off to Kingston to study Criminology with Forensic Psychology.

Meanwhile, over at Highgate Wood, Maisy (below left) is off to Edinburgh to study Chemistry with an absolutely fantastic 4 A*s (Biology, Chemistry, Maths & Further Maths), whereas

Lola (below right) will be studying History & Politics at Sheffield with two As (History & Politics) & a B (English).

Flanked by Cllr Brabazon (below left) and HWS headteacher Patrick Cozier (below right), Maya (below inner left) is off to study Veterinary Medicine at Surrey after getting three As (Biology, Chemistry and Maths) and an A* in EQP. Yasmin (below inner right) got a Distinction with Merit (Applied Science) and a B in Criminology.

Finally, Alessandro (below) is off to study Biology at Bristol after achieving more As in his exams than there are in his first name, with two A*s (Biology and Media Studies) and an A (Chemistry).

All of us here at Haringey Council would like to congratulate all young people in our borough on their results today. You’ve done us proud!

