Man rushed to hospital after Frobisher Road stabbing

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed to the hand.

The man, in his 20s, was found with a knife wound after police were called to a disturbance to Frobisher Road, in the Harringay Ladder, today (August 22) at 1am.

He was taken to a north London hospital, where his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police arrested a man, 60, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and he was taken to hospital before being taken to custody at a north London police station where he remains.