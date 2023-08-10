Calling all aspiring creative founders and innovators ages 16-25!
Join the free 4-week interactive Young Entrepreneurs Workshop series this August, co-designed and hosted by creative business leaders at Rising Green Youth Hub in Wood Green
Explore the world of creative entrepreneurship through interactive sessions that blend real-life experiences with practical insights.
What you will gain from the workshops:
• First-hand business tips, tricks and insights from creative entrepreneurs
• Develop ideas with feedback from industry experts and fellow young founders
• Gain insights on marketing, branding, and financial management
• Expand your creative and business networks as well as your opportunities and skills
Sign up by completing the registration form
*This programme has been co-designed in collaboration with Haringey Start-ups, Rising Green, Create Wellbeing, Frame Perfect, Visual Marvelry and funded by Haringey Council*