Calling all aspiring creative founders and innovators ages 16-25!

Join the free 4-week interactive Young Entrepreneurs Workshop series this August, co-designed and hosted by creative business leaders at Rising Green Youth Hub in Wood Green

Explore the world of creative entrepreneurship through interactive sessions that blend real-life experiences with practical insights.

What you will gain from the workshops:

• First-hand business tips, tricks and insights from creative entrepreneurs • Develop ideas with feedback from industry experts and fellow young founders • Gain insights on marketing, branding, and financial management • Expand your creative and business networks as well as your opportunities and skills

Sign up by completing the registration form