Canvey Island did their very best Lazarus impression as they welcomed Haringey Borough. Within eleven minutes the Gulls were two down, Matthew Young from the spot and Kasim Aidoo giving the visitors a cushion, and they held that lead for most of the match. There were only eighteen minutes left when Mason Hall pulled a goal back for the hosts with his head, and they levelled six minutes later, Bradley Sach with the goal. If you’re looking for a winner, it’s always useful to have a player like Evans Kouassi in your line up, and he started this season as he ended the last one, scoring his sides third with five minutes left to deliver three points where none had previously looked rather likely.