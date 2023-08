Three defeats on the trot for Haringey Borough meant the game with Isthmian League Premier front runners and neighbours Enfield was vital.

964 fans turned out turned out for an excellent A10 Derby.

Boro had given Enfield the League Leaders before the game started . Itcould have been more, but Young’s penalty was the difference at the break.

Enfield pressure told in the end as Boro conceded in added time to be denied 3 points.