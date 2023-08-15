A big day at St Mary’s Cathedral or The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God

Its happy name day to all Marias, Marys, Marios, Panàyiotis and Panayiotas who celebrate their name day today August the 15th. In Cyprus and Greece today it is a National holiday.

The Greek Orthodox Church recognizes Maria as the Holy Mother and celebrates its memory on both August 15th – when she died – and November 21st when Mary’s parents took her to the Temple for the first time.

Panagiotis and Panayiota are popular Greek names deriving from the word Panagia that translates to “all – holy” in English. Panagia or Panayia is one of the characteristic names given to Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus. In some cases you might find the name Panagiotis transliterated as Panayiotis.

Dormition of the Holy Virgin (Η Κοίμηση της Θεοτόκου)

Today is also also known as the most important celebration of the Virgin Mary, it is a celebration where people honour the belief that the Virgin Mary went to Heaven at the end of her life.

There was a service at the Church in Wood Green served by Archbishop Nikitas

