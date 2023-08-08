A Greek football fan was stabbed to death on the outskirts of Athens on Monday night during a pre-match brawl with supporters of Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb, police said.

In a heart-wrenching incident that highlights the ongoing issue of football-related violence, the 22-year-old Greek football fan lost his life on the outskirts of Athens during a violent clash between rival club supporters. The altercation left six others wounded, sparking concerns about safety and security at such events.

The event coincided with the UEFA Champions League third-qualifying-round match between the home team AEK Athens and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb. The fan violence escalated into a deadly confrontation outside the Nea Filadelfeia stadium, leading to the fatal stabbing of the young Greek man and the injuries sustained by six other individuals.

Despite prompt medical attention, the 22-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries after being transported from the stadium in the suburbs to an Athens hospital. The tragic outcome has once again underscored the need for measures to curb fan violence and ensure the safety of attendees.

Greek police swiftly responded to the incident, making 83 arrests in the aftermath of the violent clash. This incident is just the latest in a series of unfortunate events that have marred Greek football matches, prompting authorities to take action to address the escalating violence among fans.

Tragically, this is not the first time that such a violent incident has occurred in the context of football rivalry. In February 2022, Alkis Kampanos, a 19-year-old, lost his life during a fight between supporters of rival clubs Aris Thessaloniki and PAOK in the northern city of Thessaloniki. This incident led to an increased focus on tackling fan violence, with the government subsequently increasing the maximum sentence for crimes related to such violence from six months to five years.

The latest tragedy underscores the ongoing challenges in addressing fan violence within the context of football. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of fostering a safe and secure environment for fans, players, and everyone involved in football events.

Unfortunately, this incident also highlights a disturbing trend. In the past three years alone, Thessaloniki has witnessed three deaths as a result of fan violence, pointing to the pressing need for comprehensive measures to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.

As the investigation continues, stakeholders within the sports community, authorities, and the general public are urged to work together to prevent further incidents and create an atmosphere that upholds the spirit of the beautiful game without succumbing to violence and tragedy.

*with AFP, AMNA, Foxsports