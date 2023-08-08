Greece is contributing to efforts by Cyprus to fight the ongoing fires in the country by sending 20 tonnes of liquid retardant, as well as mobilising two Canadair firefighting airplanes through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, according to an announcement issued by the European Commission on Monday.

In response to a request by Cyprus, the EU is mobilising two Canadair aircraft from the EU’s Civil Protection Pool stationed in Greece. Greece is also sending 20 tonnes of liquid retardant via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The EU stands ready to mobilise further help both Cyprus as well as Slovenia, which is facing floods, the statement adds.

In response to Slovenia’s request for assistance to deal with flood damage, France is sending two excavators with engineering units, and Germany will be sending two prefabricated bridges, two excavators and respective personnel.

The EU’s Copernicus satellite mapping has so far produced several maps of the affected areas and a Liaison Officer from the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is already on site.

According to the Slovenian authorities, this is the worst flood situation recorded in the country in recent history. Casualties have been confirmed, and thousands had to leave their homes to escape the floods, while severe weather conditions are persisting and rivers are overflowing across the country.

“In the wake of devastating floods in Slovenia and relentless wildfires in Cyprus, the EU is working around the clock to channel emergency assistance” Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, said.

“I thank Germany and France for their quick response and call on the entire European civil protection community to respond to this overwhelming disaster affecting the country. We also stand ready to mobilise the full range of EU recovery and support tools” he adde.

“I also wish to thank Greece for its immediate emergency assistance to wildfires in Cyprus. This is EU solidarity at its best” he said.