The Cypriot teams were brilliant and absolutely successful, at the same time achieving an amazing record of seven wins and one draw in 8 European matches this match.

Aris, AEK, Omonia and APOEL continue their successful run in the Champions League with Aris Limassol first and the Europa Conference League the rest, aiming for top places in their European group. Aris has already achieved a goal, as at worst it has secured a place in the Conference League group, from the champions League, however, they will aiming higher to able to take part in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Aris Limassol achieved a great victory on Tuesday beating Bate Borisov from Ukraine with 5-3 for the second leg of Champions League Second Qualifying round.

With this victory Aris qualifies to the Third Round of the Champions League and secures a spot in a Group of the UEFA’s Leagues.

Aris also won the first match that took place in Limassol a week ago with 6-2.

This is a historic moment for the team of Limassol, which represents Cyprus in Europe for the first time ever.

In the next round Aris will face Qarabaq from Azerbaijan with the first match to take place in Azerbaijan on August 2, 2023.



Omonia played beautiful football against Gabala in the second leg of their 2nd Qualifying Round and win 7-3 on aggregate to qualify for the next phase of the Europa Conference League, to now play the Danish team Midjiland in the next round.

Omonia took the lead within five minutes from the start of the game through Bezus who also scored from the penalty spot in the 30th minute to increase the score to 2-0. Before adding a third in the 38th minute and Coulibaly scoring a fourth in the 59th minute. The Gabala lone goal came in the 59th minute from Isaiah.



APOEL, after their 2-1 win in Cyprus, they also defeated Vojvodina away from home with the same score and went through on aggregate with a total score of 4-2 their two goals coming from Sarfo in the 27th minute the opposition equalised in the 37th minute and Efrem scored in the 74th minute with a penalty to give Apoel a 2-1 win and a next round game against Georgian team Dila Gori.

AEK also qualified for the next round of the Europa Conference League by beating Torpedo Zhodino on aggregate 4-3 going into the second leg 3-2 up and playing at home in Larnaca 0-0 going into added time and both teams scoring one goal each and the game favoring AEK Larnaca to go through and Maccabi Tel Aviv in the next round.