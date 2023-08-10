A brand-new documentary series which follows the unfiltered lives of celebrity couple, actress and radio presenter, Gemma Atkinson, and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Gorka Márquez will air on W and UKTV Play from 30 August.

The three part series, titled Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens, will offer exclusive access into their busy lives as they embark on an exciting new phase of their life together. They will be sharing the intimate details of what life is like as they document their journey to becoming parents for a second time. With hectic schedules, both at home and on the road, this series will be a no holds barred account of what it’s like to juggle work with a growing family.

Announcing the news to their Instagram followers, the couple, who fell in love in front of the nation on Strictly Come Dancing, said, “Welcoming you into our crazy, chaotic home life, we’ve made sure to keep it real and raw and unfiltered! There’s no glam squad, no fancy lighting, just us winging it like most parents.

“We’ve shared the highs and lows and along the way you’ll meet pelvic floor specialists, women’s health physios, midwives and doctors all sharing their expertise on vaginal births, C sections and VBACS. We hope you enjoy it.”

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their baby boy Thiago in July. They also share a four-year-old daughter, Mia.