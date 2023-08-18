Join us for a fun-filled family day out at our Garden Party, hosted at the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood (Britannia Road N12 9RU) on 17th September from 12 PM to 3 PM.

Kids will love the face painting and bouncing around in our bouncy castle!

Eleni from Asterakia will be there to entertain the little ones with exciting performances!

For all the bookworms out there, we have a fantastic Greek and English book stand to explore.

Craving delicious food? Mouthwatering souvlakia and treats from our ice cream van will be available to purchase.

Register your free spot today to join us: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/garden-party-tickets-689207256457?aff=oddtdtcreator