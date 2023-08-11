Four strains of the “Eris” coronavirus subvariant were detected in Cyprus last week, the Director of Medical and Public Health Services, Dr Elisavet Constantinou, told CNA, adding that no change in the clinical picture of these cases has been observed so far compared to other strains of the Omicron variant.

According to Dr Constantinou, the new coronavirus strain has already been identified in European Union countries and the United Kingdom, while the highest proportion of positive cases has been recorded in China, without any significant change in the clinical picture of the cases (ICU hospitalisation and deaths) having been observed so far.

She added that the WHO has designated the strain as a variant of “special interest”, which, she said, entails sequencing cases, studying the behaviour of the strain and closely monitoring the clinical picture of cases and whether the strain escapes immunity.

The Director of Medical Services also said that more details about the cases in question will most likely be available next week.