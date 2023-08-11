The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus is investigating reports about the transfer of plots of land belonging to the Republic of Cyprus to the so called ministry of finance, following a decision of the illegal regime’s cabinet to construct a marina in Varosha.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Theodoros Gotsis told CNA that all the actions of the occupation regime that attempt to create additional fait accompli and do not contribute to cultivating a positive atmosphere are condemnable.

At the same time, he said these actions do not contribute to creating a positive climate, something which the Greek Cypriot side is emphasizing through the initiatives undertaken by the President of the Republic.

Invited to comment on relevant reports in the Turkish Cypriot press, Gotsis said that necessary actions are being taken to verify the information and also relevant steps are being taken towards the peacekeeping force to prevent such a development based on the relevant Resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The UN Secretary-General invited all parties involved to attend an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue in Geneva, Switzerland, from 27 to 29 April 2021.