Football stars Michael Owen and Ledley King are enjoying their holidays in Cyprus this ýear as seen with zhe brothers George aňd Solon Michaelides who are also on hoĺiday in Cyprus.

Michael James Owen (born 14 December 1979) is an English former professional footballer who played as a striker for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City, as well as for the England national team. Since retiring from football in 2013, he has become a racehorse breeder and owner and regularly features as a sports pundit and commentator. Owen is widely considered to be one of the greatest strikers of his generation and in Premier League history.Moreover, regarded as one of the greatest Liverpool players in their history, Owen came 14th in the “100 Players Who Shook The Kop”, an official Liverpool fan poll.In 2004, Owen was named by Pelé in the FIFA 100 list of the world’s greatest living players.

Ledley King highly rated as a central defender, in 2009 he was named by The Times as Tottenham’s 25th best player of all time.From 2002 to 2010, King made 21 international appearances for England, scoring twice and representing the nation at UEFA Euro 2004 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

In the latter part of his career, King was plagued by chronic knee problems, for which no effective treatment or remedy was found.Instead of training with the rest of the squad King undertook fitness exercises on his own, allowing him to play one first team game per week.His former manager Harry Redknapp called King “an absolute freak” for being able to perform at a Premier League level despite not training.Whilst playing, King was cited by opponents and pundits as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

King announced his retirement from all forms of football on 19 July 2012 as a result of the chronic knee injuries that plagued much of his career. In August 2020, King

was appointed assistant first team coach to work alongside José Mourinho and other coaching staff at Tottenham.

0