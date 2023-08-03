Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters dealt with flooding in the area from Tokyngton Avenue to Stonebridge Road and Harrow Road in Wembley.

An area of around one square mile was flooded up to depth of approximately one metre. Crews diverted flood water and prevented it from entering further properties. Around 19 people were led to safety and firefighters rescued a man trapped in a van near Stonebridge Station.

The Brigade has a range of equipment which can be used to help rescue people trapped by flood water, pump water away and protect properties. Fire rescue units are equipped with water rescue equipment such as inflatable rescue boats and the Brigade has specialist flood response kits, each containing rigid flood rescue boats and paddles and rigid floating pontoons, and flood barriers. They also contain protective dry suits and boots to be worn by fire crews when rescuing people from flooded areas.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Recent heavy rain has shown how quickly a flash flood can inundate a street.

“Our firefighters know what they need to do in a flood, but it’s important Londoners know as well. We’d encourage you to follow our flooding advice.”

Our top tips for flash floods

If your property is flooding, you should:

Call 999 if you are in immediate danger. Follow the advice of the operator and if you are told to evacuate, do so

If you don’t evacuate when you are told you may be putting yourself and those people attempting to rescue you in greater danger

If you do evacuate, make sure you bring your grab bag with you. This should contain the essential items you’d need if you left your home

Turn off your gas supply, water and electricity supply, if it is possible and safe to do so

The Brigade was called at 1537 and the incident was over for firefighters by 2149. Fire crews from Willesden, Park Royal, Wembley, Ealing and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

