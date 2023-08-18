Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of flats on Crabtree Close in Hackney.

A small part of a three room flat on the first floor of a three storey block of flats was destroyed by fire.

One woman was rescued by crews wearing breathing apparatus via an internal staircase. Around 20 residents left the building before the Brigade arrived.

Fire investigators found the property didn’t have working smoke alarms and the fire was most likely caused by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “This incident shows just how vital it is to have working smoke alarms fitted as the alarm failed to sound due to a defect.

“It’s also a timely reminder for smokers to ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life.”

Smoking safety top tips

It’s safer to smoke outside, but make sure cigarettes are put right out and disposed of properly.

Never smoke in bed, and avoid smoking on arm chairs and sofas – especially if you think you might fall asleep.

Take extra care when you’re tired, taking prescription drugs or if you’ve been drinking alcohol.

Use proper ashtrays, which can’t tip over and stub cigarettes out properly.

The Brigade was called at 2227 and the incident was over by 2326. Crews from Shoreditch, Islington, Stoke Newington and Homerton fire stations were in attendance.