Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters responded to a fire in a flat on Edgeware Road.

Flats on the first and second floor of the building were partly damaged by fire. A woman was rescued from the first floor of the building by crews using a ladder. Another two women and a man were led to safety from the building by firefighters using breathing apparatus. All were treated on scene by the London Ambulance Service.

A further 11 people were evacuated from the fast food restaurant at the base of the building.

The Brigade was first called at 1828 and the fire was under control by 2028. Crews from Paddington, North Kensington and Kensington fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is believed to have been caused by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.