Friday 18th August 2023

Premier League

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United 19.45pm Sky Sports

Cyprus Football

Pafos v Karmiotissa

Greece Football

Volos NFC v Lamia

Saturday 19th August 2023

Premier League

Fulham v Brentford 15.00pm

Liverpool v Bournemouth 15.00pm

Wolves v Brighton 15.00pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United 17.30pm

Manchester City v Newcastle United 20.00pm

UEFA Champions League

Qualifying Third Round

AEK Athens v Dinamo Zagreb

Emirates FA Cup

Preliminary round

Grays FC v New Salamis 15.00pm

Vanarama National League

Barnet v Woking 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG

Isthmian League Premier

Haringey Borough v Horsham 15.00pm CVS VAN HIRE STADIUM, (COLES PARK) White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

Spartan South Midlands League

Premier Division

Crawley Green v St Panteleimon 15.00pm

Cyprus Football

Apollon v Othellos

Anorthosis v Ethnikos Achna

Greece Football

PAS Giannina v Kifisia

Panathinaikos v Atromitos

Sunday 20th August 2023

Premier League

Aston Villa v Everton 14.00pm Sky Sports

West Ham v Chelsea 16.30pm Sky Sports

Cyprus Football

AE Zakakiou v APOEL

Greece Football

OFI v Aris

PAOK v Asteras Tripolis

Olympiakos v Panserraikos

Monday 21/08/2023

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Arsenal 20.00pm Sky Sports

Cyprus Football

Doxa v AEL

Omonia Nicosia v Nea Salamis