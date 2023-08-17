Friday 18th August 2023
Premier League
Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United 19.45pm Sky Sports
Cyprus Football
Pafos v Karmiotissa
Greece Football
Volos NFC v Lamia
Saturday 19th August 2023
Premier League
Fulham v Brentford 15.00pm
Liverpool v Bournemouth 15.00pm
Wolves v Brighton 15.00pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United 17.30pm
Manchester City v Newcastle United 20.00pm
UEFA Champions League
Qualifying Third Round
AEK Athens v Dinamo Zagreb
Emirates FA Cup
Preliminary round
Grays FC v New Salamis 15.00pm
Vanarama National League
Barnet v Woking 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG
Isthmian League Premier
Haringey Borough v Horsham 15.00pm CVS VAN HIRE STADIUM, (COLES PARK) White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ
Spartan South Midlands League
Premier Division
Crawley Green v St Panteleimon 15.00pm
Cyprus Football
Apollon v Othellos
Anorthosis v Ethnikos Achna
Greece Football
PAS Giannina v Kifisia
Panathinaikos v Atromitos
Sunday 20th August 2023
Premier League
Aston Villa v Everton 14.00pm Sky Sports
West Ham v Chelsea 16.30pm Sky Sports
Cyprus Football
AE Zakakiou v APOEL
Greece Football
OFI v Aris
PAOK v Asteras Tripolis
Olympiakos v Panserraikos
Monday 21/08/2023
Premier League
Crystal Palace v Arsenal 20.00pm Sky Sports
Cyprus Football
Doxa v AEL
Omonia Nicosia v Nea Salamis
Fixtures
