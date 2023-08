Friday 11th August 2023

Premier League

Burnley v Manchester City 20.00pm Sky Sports

Saturday 12th August 2023

Premier League

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest 12.30pm BT Sports

Bournemouth v West Ham 15.00pm

Brighton v Luton Town 15.00pm

Everton v Fulham 15.00pm

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace 15.00pm

Newcastle United v Aston Villa 17.30pm Sky Sports

Vanarama National League

Bromley v Barnet 17.30pm

Isthmian League Premier

Canvey Island v Haringey Borough 15.00pm

Isthmian League North

Gorleston v New Salamis 15.00pm

Spartan South Midlands League Premier

St Panteleimon v Dunstable 15.00pm Potters Bar Stadium, The Walk, Potters Bar, EN6 1QN

Sunday 13th August 2023

Premier League

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur 14.00pm

Chelsea v Liverpool 16.30pm Sky Sports

Monday 14th August 2023

Premier League

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers 20.00pm Sky Sports

Tuesday 15th August 2023

Vanarama National League

Eastleigh v Barnet 19.45pm

Isthmian League Premier

Haringey Borough v Wingate Finchley 19.45pm

Spartan South Midlands League

Sawbridgeworth v St Panteleimon FC

UEFA Champions League

Qualifying Third Round

Aris Limassol v Raków Czestochowa

Marseille v Panathinaikos

Dinamo Zagreb v AEK Athens

Thursday 17th August 2023

UEFA Europa League Conference

Qualifying Third Round

Apoel Nicosia v Dila Gori

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v AEK Larnaca

PAOK Salonika v Hajduk Split

FC Midtjylland v Omonia Nicosia

Dynamo Kyiv v Aris