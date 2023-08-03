In the local community fixtures there will be a home game for Barnet FC in the Vanarama National League; they play Hartlepool on Saturday 5th August at 3pm at the Hive London, Camrose Avenue, Greater London, HA8 6AG. Haringey Borough, who play in the Isthmian League Premier, will begin their season Saturday 12th August 2023 with an away game versus Canvey Island.

Saturday 5th August 2023

Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round

Redbridge v New Salamis 15.00pm Oakside Stadium, Station Road, Barkingside, 1G6 1NB

St Panteleimon v Witham 15.00pm Potters Bar Stadium, The Walk, Potters Bar, EN6 1QN

Vanarama National League

Barnet v Harlepool 15.00pm the Hive London, Camrose Avenue, Greater London, HA8 6AG.