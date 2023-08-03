Detectives have charged five teenagers following the murder of Stefan Valentine Balaban in Edgware.

The boys, four aged 16 and one aged 17, were charged with murder on Wednesday, 2 August.

They will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 3 August.

Stefan’s family have been informed of this development and they continue to be supported by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Police were called at approximately 01:05hrs on Friday, 28 July to reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Whitchurch Lane.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, 19-year-old Stefan died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination held on Saturday, 29 July confirmed he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the Incident Room on 020 8358 0100. Alternatively, call 101 quoting 334/28JUL.

You can also provide information 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.