Five people were arrested and a quantity of drugs were seized during a series of warrants across East Herts, Broxbourne and Essex on Tuesday (1 August).

Officers from Operation Mantis targeted four addresses in Puckeridge, Waltham Cross, Waltham Abbey and Harlow, as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of cocaine.

During the operation, a large quantity of cocaine was seized from one of the properties, along with more than 22,500 cannisters of nitrous oxide.

More than £90,000 in cash, mobile phones and a large amount of designer clothing were also recovered as part of the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell said: “This latest operation is part of our continuing efforts to target those involved in supplying Class A drugs across Hertfordshire.

“The violence and exploitation often associated with county lines networks causes real harm among local communities and we will continue to work alongside our local partners to prevent these gangs from operating.”

The following people were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and appeared in court on Wednesday (2 August):

Kyle Murphy aged 24, from South Road in Puckeridge – remanded into custody.Alfie Short, aged 21, from Wood Green Way in Waltham Cross – released on court bail.Steven Unwin, aged 34, of no fixed address – released on court bail.

They are next due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday 30 August.

A 39-year-old woman from Waltham Abbey and a 23-year-old man from Puckeridge have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.