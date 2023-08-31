The construction works for the first phase of the new Nicosia outer ring road are expected to be completed by the first half of 2024.

Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Alexis Vafeades told CNΑ that this section spans from the Lakatamia Industrial Zone to the Dhali Industrial Zone.

The Minister said the project will significantly contribute to reducing the traffic issues faced by Nicosia’s residents and visitors. He noted that the construction works began in March 2020 and are anticipated to conclude in the spring of 2024.

Vafeades explained to CNA that the project consists of three phases.

Regarding the interchange at Stavros area in Nicosia, which is expected to alleviate traffic at the entrance to the capital, the Minister said the project’s tender, study, and construction are set to be finalized by the end of 2023.

Furthermore, the Minister of Transport said in 2024, construction works are expected to commence on the Alexandroupoleos Avenue in Strovolos, which will last approximately two years.

As for the under-construction Nicosia – Palechoriou – Agros highway, with a cost of 60 million euros, he said it was launched in May 2023, and is estimated to last for three and a half years.

Beginning from Monday, the new dedicated bus lane will be operational from the traffic interchange of the Strovolos industrial area to the signal-controlled junction of Limassol and Athalassa Avenues (Kalispera traffic lights). This lane is aimed at alleviating traffic issues in Nicosia. It is expected to connect the GSP Stadium with Solomos Square and will transport employees swiftly and free of charge.

Furthermore, Alexis Vafeades told CNA that efforts are being made to introduce the “door to door” system, noting that this year only primary schools and kindergartens in the Strovolos area will be covered.